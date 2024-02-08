Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 172,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 14.39% of Hartford Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of HSRT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.95. 45,180 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Increases Dividend

About Hartford Short Duration ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a positive change from Hartford Short Duration ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th.

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

