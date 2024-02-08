Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.49

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 15465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

Several research firms recently commented on APGE. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APGE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,619,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,637,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,129,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,037,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,894,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

