Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APLS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.73.

APLS stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,630.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,630.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,826 shares of company stock worth $4,301,015. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,469,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,238,000 after buying an additional 68,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

