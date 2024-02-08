Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $320,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,008. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $105.71. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

