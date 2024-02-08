Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $157,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,312 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of COP traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,716,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,469. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

