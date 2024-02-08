Analyzing Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) and Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) and Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chemomab Therapeutics and Organogenesis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemomab Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Organogenesis 0 1 2 0 2.67

Chemomab Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,068.61%. Organogenesis has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 35.77%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than Organogenesis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -111.60% -89.23% Organogenesis 2.90% 4.83% 2.88%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and Organogenesis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organogenesis has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and Organogenesis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemomab Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.65 million ($2.58) -0.23 Organogenesis $449.01 million 1.05 $15.53 million $0.10 35.60

Organogenesis has higher revenue and earnings than Chemomab Therapeutics. Chemomab Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organogenesis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Organogenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of Organogenesis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Organogenesis beats Chemomab Therapeutics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc). The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage. Its products also include FortiShield, a biosynthetic wound matrix for use as a temporary wound covering; and FiberOS and OCMP used as a bone void filler primarily in orthopedic and neurosurgical applications. The company's pipeline products include PuraPly AM, PuraPly XT, and PuraPly MZ to treat chronic, acute, and open wounds; PuraForce, a bioengineered porcine collagen surgical matrix for use in soft tissue reinforcement applications; and TransCyte, a bioengineered tissue for the treatment of partial thickness burns. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and physician office through direct sales representives and independent agencies. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

