Analysts Set Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target at $31.60

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Quanterix Price Performance

Quanterix stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 33.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $31.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,474,000 after buying an additional 152,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,660 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,945,000 after acquiring an additional 646,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Quanterix by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 366,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Quanterix by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,090,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 734,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

