Analysts Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT at C$31.09

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Desjardins lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$26.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.23. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.92 and a 52 week high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3607085 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Stories

