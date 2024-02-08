Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 million, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
