Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 million, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

