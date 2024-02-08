Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Amgen had a return on equity of 152.15% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen updated its FY24 guidance to $18.90-20.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 18.900-20.300 EPS.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $6.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $289.35. 1,968,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,307. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.42 and a 200 day moving average of $273.66. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

