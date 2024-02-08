Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $278.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $278.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $295.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.42 and its 200 day moving average is $273.66. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 152.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $4,589,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

