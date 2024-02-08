Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Cut by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $289.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 152.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.