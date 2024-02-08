AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 37 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $643.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $612.37 and its 200 day moving average is $553.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $654.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

