AMG National Trust Bank Has $893,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $147.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average of $121.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $149.52. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

