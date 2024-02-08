AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.60 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average of $96.67.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

