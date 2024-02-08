AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.560-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.850 EPS.

NYSE:AME traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.96. 249,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,071. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $168.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.25.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

