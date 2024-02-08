American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 3.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 million, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
