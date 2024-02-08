American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 21st

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

American Assets Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. American Assets Trust has a payout ratio of 161.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Shares of NYSE:AAT traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 40,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,069. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.28. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 323,354 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 82,942 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

