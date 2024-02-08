Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.479 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Amdocs has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amdocs to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

DOX opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Amdocs by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 8.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

