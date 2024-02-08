AMC Networks (AMCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AMC Networks Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.74 million, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $27.46.
Insider Activity at AMC Networks
In related news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,192 shares of company stock worth $1,604,874. 27.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
