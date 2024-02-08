AMC Networks (AMCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Networks Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.74 million, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at AMC Networks

In related news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,192 shares of company stock worth $1,604,874. 27.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 44,039 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMCX

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.