Amalgamated Bank Has $4.71 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,385 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cheniere Energy Price Performance
LNG stock opened at $159.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.26.
Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.
Check Out Our Latest Report on LNG
About Cheniere Energy
Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cheniere Energy
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How to use options to collect rent on stocks without owning them
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Are these frigid Dow stocks in for a longer winter?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Can financial, healthcare, energy stocks rise as rates stay high?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.