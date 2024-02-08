Amalgamated Bank Has $4.71 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,385 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG stock opened at $159.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

