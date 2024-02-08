Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at B. Riley

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Altus Power Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE AMPS opened at $5.84 on Monday. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $934.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. Altus Power had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 57.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Altus Power

In related news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,734,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,934,771.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,734,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,934,771.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 21,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,889,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,610.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,230. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altus Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

