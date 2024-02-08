AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,959. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $380.72.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.67.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

