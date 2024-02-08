AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,674 shares of company stock valued at $16,162,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

GOOG traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $147.22. 4,538,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,214,191. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.54 and its 200-day moving average is $136.51. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

