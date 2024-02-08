AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RY. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.32. The company had a trading volume of 104,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,904. The stock has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.66.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

