AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 594 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.02. 1,454,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,086,764. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average of $124.84.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,690. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

