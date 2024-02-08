AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.25. 1,364,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $262.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

