Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s 3rd Largest Position

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.2% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,674 shares of company stock worth $16,162,276 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $146.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,341,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,406,885. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.