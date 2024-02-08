Alliance Global Partners Lowers Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) to Neutral

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $8.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $8.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $9.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $135.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.65 million. Analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, Director David Sgro sold 10,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $75,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $58,268.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,469.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Sgro sold 10,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $75,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,942 shares of company stock valued at $338,146 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

