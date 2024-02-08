Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA traded down $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $71.23. 19,536,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,847,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $180.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,283,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,132,000 after acquiring an additional 496,842 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,142,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,690,000 after acquiring an additional 66,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

