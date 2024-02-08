Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,813.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 167,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 162,081 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $11,027,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $73.64 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.65.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

