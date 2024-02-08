AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Increased to C$3.30 by Analysts at ATB Capital

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Free Report) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.30 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
AKITA Drilling Stock Up 0.7 %
TSE AKT.A opened at C$1.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.59. The company has a market cap of C$57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.01.
About AKITA Drilling
