AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target Increased to C$3.30 by Analysts at ATB Capital

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Free Report) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.30 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE AKT.A opened at C$1.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.59. The company has a market cap of C$57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.01.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

