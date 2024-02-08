Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATSG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $523.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

