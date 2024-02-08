Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

APD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $215.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.10.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,993,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,407,000 after purchasing an additional 606,280 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

