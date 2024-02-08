AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.150-13.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.15 EPS.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $117.91 on Thursday. AGCO has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.48.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Get Our Latest Report on AGCO

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 26.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AGCO by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.