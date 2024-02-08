Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Down 3.5% Following Insider Selling

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $19.86. Approximately 1,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 87,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Specifically, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $142,324.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Gillies sold 2,103 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $41,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,917 shares of company stock worth $867,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $575.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,479,000. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 25,970 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 932,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 176,538 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

