adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

adidas Trading Up 0.2 %

ADDYY opened at $94.61 on Monday. adidas has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that adidas will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of adidas

About adidas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in adidas by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in adidas by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

