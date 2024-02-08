ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.26.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACAD opened at $25.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,025 shares in the company, valued at $294,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,106 shares of company stock worth $480,868 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.