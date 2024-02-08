3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in 3M were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $116.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.85.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

