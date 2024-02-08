37,899 Shares in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 37,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 167,647 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Enovix by 68.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Enovix by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 93,118 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ENVX. B. Riley dropped their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Enovix Stock Down 1.2 %

ENVX opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

