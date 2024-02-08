3,000 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $1,235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 110.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 24,289 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 41,224 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Expedia Group stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.68 and its 200 day moving average is $123.33. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

