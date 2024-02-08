2,795 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.43. The stock had a trading volume of 120,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,679. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $126.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average of $112.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

