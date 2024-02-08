17,984 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $126,000.

JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 296,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,568. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

