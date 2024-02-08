16,991 Shares in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

NYSEARCA:TSLY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,750. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

