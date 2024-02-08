124,020 Shares in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.19. 114,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $62.31.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

