Zacks Research Weighs in on Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ESPR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $293.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.74.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 683.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

