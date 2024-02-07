Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMN opened at $74.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 27.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

