YouGov (LON:YOU) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,240.00

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,240 ($15.54) and last traded at GBX 1,210 ($15.17), with a volume of 300421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,220 ($15.29).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.92) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get YouGov alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on YOU

YouGov Trading Up 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,903.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 980.90.

In related news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.04), for a total value of £114,240 ($143,211.73). 10.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About YouGov

(Get Free Report)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.