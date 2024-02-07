XYO Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $71.45 million and approximately $878,252.41 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016331 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015477 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,181.27 or 0.99546078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00196939 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00526218 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $925,926.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

