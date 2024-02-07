Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Xylem has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Xylem has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xylem to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Xylem Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XYL opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. Xylem has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $121.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

